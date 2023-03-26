Patiala: Another woman held for giving shelter to Amritpal

Chandigarh

With pro-Khalistan leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh still on the run, a week after he gave police the slip at Mehatpur in Jalandhar, Punjab Police arrested a woman from Patiala for sheltering the radical leader and his aide Papalpreet Singh.

A senior Punjab Police official said Balbir Kaur, a resident of Hargobind Nagar on Sirhind Road in Patiala, arranged Amritpal’s stay at her residence on March 19.

“Both Amritpal and Papalpreet stayed at the residence of the woman from 10am to 4pm and left for Shahbad in Kurukshetra on March 19 on her two-wheeler,” said a senior official involved in the probe.

The woman has been arrested by the Jalandhar rural police and during investigation, it came to fore that she knew Papalpreet for the past couple of years.

Balbir is the second woman to be arrested for giving shelter of Amritpal and Papalpreet. On March 23, police nabbed Baljit Kaur for harbouring the fugitive Khalistani preacher and his aide for two days at her house in Shahbad in Kurukshetra district of Haryana on March 19 and 20.

On Saturday, a CCTV footage of Amritpal and Papalpreet in Patiala also went viral in which they are seen roaming in the street outside the woman’s house. In a footage, Amritpal, who was sporting goggles, could be seen walking on the street and speaking on phone.

On Saturday, when the media reached the woman’s house, it was found to be locked. Local police are also tight-lipped on the issue.

On March 19, both Amritpal and Papalpreet reached Shahbad in Kurukshetra and stayed there for two days at the house of Baljit Kaur, who was arrested and is presently on police remand.

According to a senior police official, Amritpal operated his phone between Patiala and Shahbad using Signal, an encrypted messaging service application.

“Our technical teams are analysing the dump of various towers to ascertain the location of mobile phone during his stay in Patiala,” said the official.

“More than 10 teams have been sent to the Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The state police are also taking the help of central agencies to nab them,” said the official.

