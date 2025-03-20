Patiala assault: No cop named in FIR yet, colonel to move HC; kin, veterans to protest outside SSP & DC offices

With the Patiala police still dilly-dallying on naming the 12 cops in the First Information Report (FIR) even six days after they assaulted serving army colonel, victim Pushpinder Singh Bath’s family have decided to knock the doors of Punjab and Haryana high court to seek justice. According to the family, it will start an indefinite protest from March 22, along with Army veterans, outside the offices of Patiala SSP and deputy commissioner.

Colonel’s wife, Jasvinder Kaur Bath, said that they will now pursue the matter in court as Patiala police are continuing to protect the accused cops.

“We have decided to fight this case legally. We will be moving the Punjab and Haryana high court to get the 12 Patiala police cops named in the FIR for assaulting my husband and son. Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh has failed to take action in this matter,” Jasvinder Kaur Bath said.

Jasvinder revealed that the four inspectors, among the 12 cops suspended, approached the family to strike a compromise. “I have recorded the video call where they are confessing to the assault. The videos of their confessions have been submitted to Patiala SSP, but no action has been taken,” Jasvinder said.

The colonel and son were allegedly assaulted by the cops during the intervening night of March 13 and 14 over ‘car parking’. Colonel Bath was kicked in the face, while his left arm was broken, and he suffered injuries in the back following the assault by the policemen, who were in civvies. His son also sustained injuries during the assault.

The army officer is currently posted at Army Headquarters in New Delhi and was discharged from the Command Hospital in Chandimandir on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered on March 15 based on the statement of eatery owner Karanjot Singh, who said that two persons (hinting at the colonel and his son) came to his establishment on the intervening night of March 13 and 14 for food and started drinking there.

According to the FIR (accessed by HT), some unidentified people asked the colonel and his son to stop drinking in public leading to the altercation.

However, the medical report of Government Rajindra Hospital (copy with HT), where the injured colonel and his son Angad Singh were taken, reveals that the duo had not ‘consumed alcohol’.

“If the SSP continues to defend such ‘goons’ then Patiala will be soon a Goonda district. If these 12 cops are allowed to go scot-free today, despite brutally assaulting my husband and son, then they will not be arrested even after committing more heinous crime,” Jasvinder said, adding that she also met DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla but no action has been taken.

Jasvinder added that the family would start an indefinite protest from March 22, along with Army veterans, outside the offices of Patiala SSP and deputy commissioner.