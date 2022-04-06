Patiala civic body to install 200 CCTV cameras for women’s safety

With the installation of 200 CCTV cameras, the Patiala municipal corporation is set to implement the surveillance grid for women’s safety.

At the general house on Tuesday, mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said the initiative was part of Punjab’s urban local bodies surveillance grid project.

“These cameras will be installed near universities, shopping complexes, colleges and places frequented by women. As many as ₹7.45 crore will be spent on the project, of which the centre will chip in 60 per cent of the total funds and the state 40 per cent,” he said.

He added that Patiala is among 35 urban local bodies to be covered in the first phase.

Among other decisions taken during the meeting were proposal for extending jurisdiction of the Patiala MC, to take over colonies developed by other development agencies under its jurisdiction and to take over development works done by the improvement trust.