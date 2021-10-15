Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala coop society secretary booked for siphoning off fertiliser bags
chandigarh news

Patiala coop society secretary booked for siphoning off fertiliser bags

The accused, Ram Kumar, who was posted at the Dudhan Sadhan Cooperative Society in Patiala, was already placed under suspension after the fertiliser bags were found missing in March 2020
The case was registered against the secretary on Thursday after the cooperative department completed an inquiry into the missing DAP.
The case was registered against the secretary on Thursday after the cooperative department completed an inquiry into the missing DAP.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Patiala police have booked a secretary of a cooperative society for allegedly siphoning off bags of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser and urea worth 3.95 lakh.

The accused, Ram Kumar, who was posted at the Dudhan Sadhan Cooperative Society, was already placed under suspension after the fertiliser bags were found missing in March 2020. The case was registered on Thursday after the cooperative department completed an inquiry.

The department found that during his posting, the accused allegedly bungled 1,623 bags of DAP and 937 bags of urea, police said in its report.

“The department submitted its report after carrying a detailed verification of the record and physical audit of bags at godown,” police said.

A case has been registered under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Recently, the enforcement team of the agriculture department confiscated 273 bags of DAP fertiliser from a private godown in Samana. The bags were stacked illegally as owner failed to produce bills.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out