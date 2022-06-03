Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala divisional commissioner holds meet to review law and order situation
chandigarh news

Patiala divisional commissioner holds meet to review law and order situation

Patiala divisional commissioner held a meeting with IG, Patiala Range, Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and SSP Deepak Pareek to review law and order situation
Patiala divisional commissioner Chander Gaind, while discussing various aspects with the authorities, discussed in-depth the law and order situation and said that no mischievous element should be allowed to take the law into their own hands. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 02:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Divisional commissioner Chander Gaind held a meeting with the IG, Patiala Range, Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and SSP Deepak Pareek. In this meeting, he reviewed the law and order situation in the district taking into account incidents in some other districts.

The divisional commissioner, while discussing various aspects with the authorities, discussed in-depth the law and order situation and said that no mischievous element should be allowed to take the law into their own hands. He appealed to the people to support the civil and police administration in maintaining brotherhood and peace in society.

Chhina said in view of the current situation, people should remain vigilant and report any suspicious person or object to the police immediately. He appealed to the people not to believe in any kind of rumours and to get confirmation from the administrative authorities about the information which seems to be illogical and untrue.

Sawhney said that strict action would be taken against those who misuse social media to promote dissonance in society.

RELATED STORIES

Pareek said that the police have made strong security arrangements in the district and those violating the law and order situation would not be spared.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP