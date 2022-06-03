Patiala divisional commissioner holds meet to review law and order situation

Divisional commissioner Chander Gaind held a meeting with the IG, Patiala Range, Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and SSP Deepak Pareek. In this meeting, he reviewed the law and order situation in the district taking into account incidents in some other districts.

The divisional commissioner, while discussing various aspects with the authorities, discussed in-depth the law and order situation and said that no mischievous element should be allowed to take the law into their own hands. He appealed to the people to support the civil and police administration in maintaining brotherhood and peace in society.

Chhina said in view of the current situation, people should remain vigilant and report any suspicious person or object to the police immediately. He appealed to the people not to believe in any kind of rumours and to get confirmation from the administrative authorities about the information which seems to be illogical and untrue.

Sawhney said that strict action would be taken against those who misuse social media to promote dissonance in society.

Pareek said that the police have made strong security arrangements in the district and those violating the law and order situation would not be spared.