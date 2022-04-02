Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur calls on Nitin Gadkari, seeks land relief for farmers

Preneet Kaur, MP, Patiala, called on Union minister Nitin Gadkari along with members of Kisan Road Sangarsh committee to take up issue of passing rewards for land acquired by NHAI in Derabassi and Banur
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur said Union minister Nitin Gadkari listened to their demands and has promised that he will ensure early resolution to these demands. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 02:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Preneet Kaur, MP, Patiala, called on Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari along with the members of the Kisan Road Sangarsh committee to take up the issue of passing rewards for land acquired by the NHAI in Derabassi and Banur.

She said the members of the committee apprised her of land acquisition under the project Bhartmala NH205A in Derabassi and Banur.

“The transport minister listened to their demands and has promised us that he will ensure early resolution to these demands,” she said.

She added that the awards of 28 villages land falling in this project were sent to the NHAI project implementation unit Ambala by the DRO SAS Nagar on September 30, but even after seven months they haven’t received any compensation.

“The revenue authorities had printed the note on jamabandi of land acquisition due to which farmers are now unable to buy, sell, mortgage and swap these particular lands,” she said.

