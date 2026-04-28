Patiala rail blast: Police bust Pakistan-backed terror module after botched sabotage

Patiala police on Tuesday unearthed a Pakistan-backed terror module and arrested four men following a botched sabotage attempt on the Rajpura-Shambhu railway line on Monday night.

Patiala deputy inspector general of police Kuldeep Chahal and SSP Varun Sharma addressing a press conference after the arrest of the four members of the Pakistan-backed terror module on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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The breakthrough came after a suspected bomber, Jagroop Singh of Panjwar Khurd in Tarn Taran district, was killed when his explosive device detonated prematurely during an attempt to target the freight track near Bathonia village.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma and deputy inspector general Kuldeep Chahal confirmed that the module, linked to pro-Khalistani elements, was dismantled within 12 hours of the incident.

The arrested suspects—Pardeep Singh Khalsa, Kulwinder Singh, Satnam Singh, and Gurpreet Singh—are habitual offenders.

Investigators identified Khalsa as the kingpin, alleging he maintained active links with handlers in Malaysia and Pakistan to coordinate attacks on public infrastructure.

The investigation shifted from a local sabotage probe to a major counter-terrorism case following the recovery of a SIM card, a mobile phone, and wires from the blast site.

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The arms and ammunition recovered from the terror module in Patiala on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

{{^usCountry}} Subsequent raids led to the seizure of a hand-grenade, two .30-bore pistols, ammunition, and sophisticated communication equipment used to coordinate with foreign handlers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequent raids led to the seizure of a hand-grenade, two .30-bore pistols, ammunition, and sophisticated communication equipment used to coordinate with foreign handlers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials say the group operated under a radical outfit, named Chalda Vaheer Chakarwarti, Attariye, which facilitated terror training for radicalised youth in Malaysia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials say the group operated under a radical outfit, named Chalda Vaheer Chakarwarti, Attariye, which facilitated terror training for radicalised youth in Malaysia. {{/usCountry}}

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The explosion, which occurred around 10pm, caused minor damage to the rail line and briefly suspended traffic before repairs were made.

A similar blast occurred on January 23 in the Sirhind area, leading central and state agencies to investigate a coordinated campaign against the region’s freight network.

The accused have confessed to the Shambhu detonation and currently face multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Police are continuing raids to identify further accomplices and prevent future strikes on public property.

Arrested accused

Following a technical investigation into the recovered SIM card and forensic evidence, Patiala police conducted raids that resulted in the arrest of four habitual offenders.

Pardeep Singh Khalsa (Mansa): Kingpin; linked to handlers in Malaysia/Pakistan

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Kulwinder Singh (Mansa): Habitual offender

Satnam Singh Panjwar (Tarn Taran): Accomplice of deceased suspect

Gurpreet Singh (Goindwal Bypass): Criminal background

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karam Prakash ...Read More Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education. Read Less

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