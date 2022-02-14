Patiala resident arrested with 150 cartons of illicit liquor in Ludhiana

The special branch of Ludhiana police commissionerate on Monday arrested a Patiala resident and recovered 150 cartons of illicit liquor from his possession that he was smuggling in a pick-up jeep. The police have also seized the vehicle.

The accused Sukhwinder Singh of Daria village,Patiala, was arrested, while his accomplice Mahinder Singh Balli of Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, managed to escape.

Sukhwinder, who is a driver, is already facing trial in liquor smuggling case.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at special branch said the accused was arrested at a checkpoint near Sufiyan Chowk, while his aide Mahinder Singh, who was in Hyundai Verna Car fled the spot.

A case under Sections 61, 78 (2), 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at Division number 2 police station.