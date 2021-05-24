Patients in Haryana to get 1 lakh Coronil kits free of cost: Vij

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday said one lakh Coronil kits of Patanjali will be distributed free of cost for speedy recovery of patients battling Covid-19 which claimed 95 more lives and infected 3,757 people in the last 24 hours in state.

Vij, in a tweet, said half the cost of the Coronil kits will be borne by Patanjali and the remaining through Haryana government’s Covid relief fund.

“The state government is committed towards ensuring good health and proper treatment for people in Haryana. The state doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned with regard to treatment of Covid patients,” Vij said in a statement even as the efficacy of Patanjali’s Coronil medicine to cure Covid-19 has not been ascertained by any independent medical body.

Vij’s announcement coincides with Haryana registering 93.84% recovery rate on Monday and the recovery rate of the most affected Gurugram reaching 97.37% and recording 212 new cases, which is lesser than six other districts.

In the last 24 hours, 45,100 samples were taken in state. Of the 3,757 fresh cases on Monday, Gurugram recorded 212 new cases, Faridabad 186, Sonepat 213, Hisar 245, Ambala 110, Karnal 164, Panipat 77, Rohtak 224, Rewari 281, Panchkula 148, Kurukshetra 70, Yamunanagar 186, Sirsa 199, Mahendergarh 121, Bhiwani 500, Jhajjar 258, Palwal 115, Fatehabad 172, Kaithal 67, Jind 154, Nuh 25, and Charkhi Dadri 30.

Every district recorded fatalities. Eleven people succumbed to the contagion in Hisar, Gurugram recorded nine deaths, six each died in Ambala, Bhiwani and Jind, and five each in Nuh, Sirsa and Yamunanagar.

Active cases came down to 38,119 and 8,359 people recovered on Monday.

On Monday, 91,578 people were vaccinated in state, increasing the cumulative tally to 53.72 lakh.