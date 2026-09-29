Patriotism, equality, justice: CM Mann outlines vision for Punjab on Bhagat Singh’s ideals

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday that his government is dedicated to realising Bhagat Singh’s dreams by building a Punjab rooted in the values of patriotism, equality, justice, and public welfare.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday that his government is dedicated to realising Bhagat Singh’s dreams by building a Punjab rooted in the values of patriotism, equality, justice, and public welfare. (PTI File)

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Speaking at the Jashan-e-Inquilab programme at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on the legendary freedom fighter’s birth anniversary, the CM highlighted his government’s concrete steps to honour Bhagat Singh. These initiatives include renaming the Mohali airport after him, installing a 30-ft-high statue, placing portraits of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar in government offices, and developing the ₹52-crore Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex at Khatkar Kalan.

The CM stated that Punjab’s progress, education, welfare, and the protection of its water resources are central to the vision for which freedom fighters made the ultimate sacrifice. He added that he will remain dedicated to the people of Punjab and do whatever is necessary to safeguard the state’s interests.

Mann said his government has launched the project for the comprehensive development of Khatkar Kalan as a heritage, learning, and cultural-tourism destination dedicated to Bhagat Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} “The project has been conceived to preserve the historic character of Khatkar Kalan while presenting the life, ideals, sacrifices and continuing the legacy of the revolutionary freedom fighters through contemporary interpretation. We are transforming Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village to a nationally significant heritage destination so that coming generations remain connected with the glorious history of our freedom struggle,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The project has been conceived to preserve the historic character of Khatkar Kalan while presenting the life, ideals, sacrifices and continuing the legacy of the revolutionary freedom fighters through contemporary interpretation. We are transforming Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village to a nationally significant heritage destination so that coming generations remain connected with the glorious history of our freedom struggle,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Mann said the initiative seeks to connect youth with the values of patriotism, courage, social justice and sacrifice associated with Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and other freedom fighters. “The complex comprises the ancestral house and replica house, courtroom experience, heritage street, recreated village setting, village entry and exit gates, Mashaal Gate, National Flag area, library and curated displays. Murals, sculptures, mannequins, period props, graphics and other exhibits will narrate important events from the freedom movement and the life of Bhagat Singh through historically vetted content,” he said.

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“The project also includes a tourist facilitation centre, cottages, guest house, restaurant/cafeteria, gazebos, parking, pathways, pond and landscaped open spaces. These facilities will provide an organised, accessible and comfortable experience for students, researchers, tourists, families and large ceremonial gatherings,” he said.

The CM stated that the master plan integrates heritage architecture with plantation, irrigation, lawns, shaded resting spaces, water features, pedestrian movement, internal and external illumination, security and essential mechanical, electrical and public-health services.

He said the project is expected to promote heritage education, increase domestic tourism, support the local economy and provide a dignified platform for commemorative events, academic engagement and public participation.

Mann said Bhagat Singh’s dreams still remain to be fully realised as corruption, nepotism and poverty continue to pose challenges before society. “The freedom fighters had not laid down their lives so that rampant corruption and social inequality could prevail in the country. Their sacrifice was for a nation where every citizen could live with dignity, equality and opportunity,” he said.

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The event featured musical performances by leading Punjabi artists, including Ranjit Bawa and Kulwinder Billa, alongside traditional ‘dhadi jatha’ acts, while Punjab’s cultural heritage and folk spirit brought vibrant energy to the celebrations.

The programme also featured the acclaimed play ‘Gagan Damama Bajio’, which brought to life the revolutionary journey and sacrifices of Bhagat Singh and his comrades.