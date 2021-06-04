Patti shootout: Cops start process to extradite gangster Lakhbir from Canada

Tarn Taran police have started the process to extradite gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who was the mastermind of Patti shootout in which an Akali worker and his associate were shot dead on May 27.

Amandeep Singh, alias Aman Fauji, Akali worker with criminal taint, and his accomplice Prabhjit Singh of Patti city, were shot dead by two car-borne men when they were returning after paying obeisance at a tomb in Patti. Aman and Prabhjit’s third accomplice Samsher Singh, alias Shera, received a bullet injury in his stomach.

Facing eleven criminal cases, including three of murder bid, Landa, a resident of Harike town, had fled to Canada in 2017, said police. He is facing cases under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran, Moga and Ferozepur districts, and Chandigarh. Last case against Landa was registered under attempt to murder at Kot Isse Khan police station of Moga district in September 2016.

Landa’s name emerged after Tarn Taran police arrested vice-president of a Patti Truck Union Malkit Singh, alias Laddu, who is also an associate of Patti Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill, for conspiring the Patti killings.

Police said Landa demanded ₹20 lakh ransom from a Patti-based person. Aman Fauji, who was known to that person, had refused to give ransom. Holding a grudge, Landa hired notorious criminal Preet Sekhon for executing Aman Fauji and his aides. Sekhon allegedly executed the crime at Landa’s behest, police said.

“We have written to the Union government for pressing the Interpol to issue a red-corner notice against Landa, who is presently staying in Canada. A lookout circular has already been issued against him. We will continue to pursue the case until Landa is extradited,” said a senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale confirmed the development. He said efforts to nab Preet Sekhon were also on.

Officials said police have also issued a lookout notice against Sekhon, who is facing five criminal cases, including three of murder. He was accused of killing his sister and her mother-in-law in 2011. He had also allegedly killed a bouncer in Amritsar last year. Sekhon had claimed responsibility for the Patti shootout on his Facebook page.

Congman held for sheltering accused

Police on Thursday arrested one Rajwinder Singh, alias Raj Sarpanch, of Talwandi Budh Singh village for sheltering the accused, including Preet Sekhon.

The SSP said it came to light that Raj sheltered Sekhon and his aides after the shootout. The pistol used for executing the crime was also kept in Raj’s home. The pistol has been recovered.