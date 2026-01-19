PAU awaits first tranche of ₹40cr grant announced in 2025-26 budget

With the financial year ending in two months, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is yet to receive the first tranche of the ₹40 crore sanctioned by the state government as a special grant in its 2025-26 annual budget. The grant was to be given in four equal tranches of ₹10 crore each, depending upon utilisation. Agriculture director Jaswant Singh confirmed that the proposal by PAU has been forwarded to the finance department.

The university has already submitted its proposal for utilisation of the funds for the first tranche a couple of months back, and the final approval from the finance department is awaited.

“We have submitted our proposal for the projects we plan to undertake with the funds. The matter has gone to the finance department through the agriculture department,” said PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal. VC Gosal added that they expect the first tranche to be cleared soon.

Agriculture director Jaswant Singh confirmed that the proposal has been forwarded to the finance department.

The university is looking to purchase farm equipment like tractors, buses and other vehicles for student convenience, and furniture for classrooms. This plan includes mostly procurement, and the varsity expects the funds to be utilised quickly before a proposal for the second instalment is made.

It is pertinent here to mention that the varsity received only two tranches of a similar grant proposed in the 2024 budget. That was the first time the varsity had received such a grant since it was established in 1962.

From the 2024 grant of the ₹20 crores, ₹12 crore have already been spent. The special grant, according to varsity officials, doesn’t lapse at the end of the financial year. The varsity is entitled to a full grant for both years, confirmed the agriculture director.

From the 2024 grants, the varsity is undertaking a renovation of the MS Randhawa Library with around ₹5 crore. The project includes air conditioning, false ceiling, lighting, and other civil works. So far, ₹2.3 crore has been spent on renovation.

The dean of students’ welfare has been allocated ₹2.75 crore for the renovation of hostels, modernisation of the gym. Around ₹1 crore has been spent already.

Around ₹2.75 crore has been allotted for the construction of the second floor at Hostel no 15. The work is in progress, and ₹67 lakh has been spent already.