PAU gears up for offline Kisan Mela after three-year hiatus

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), is gearing up to hold two-day Kisan Mela on September 23 and 24 in physical mode after a gap of three years. The theme of the mela is “Come, let’s save youth, farming and natural resources of Punjab.”

Saying PAU and farmers shared a special bond, varsity vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal called upon the farmers to participate in the Kisan Mela, alongwith their families, with great zeal. He said the varsity was laying special emphasis on the conservation of natural resources – water, soil and biodiversity – for sustainable agriculture.

With the kharif harvesting season approaching fast, farmers are advised to shun the illegal practice of stubble burning which affects the human, animal and soil health; pollutes the environment and leads to the loss of essential nutrients and microorganisms, he said.

Demonstrations on crop residue management technologies such as Happy Seeder, Super Seeder, Smart Seeder, PAU Super Straw Management System, will be given during the mela to encourage the farmers to adopt them.

The event also invited rural women and youths who will get the first-hand information regarding improved household management practices and subsidiary occupations like beekeeping, mushroom cultivation, agro-processing and value addition, kitchen garden, garment enrichment, animal husbandry (dairy, poultry, goat and fish farming), etc. in order to enable them to reap fiscal benefits, he added.

“Farmers’ feedback helps the PAU in steering its research agenda towards fruitful outcomes. We are looking forward to interacting with you all in person during the Kisan Mela after a long time. These interactions will reinforce this symbiosis. Our collective response to the challenges will definitely yield tangible results,” said Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research.

200 NSS volunteers participate in PAU campaign

As many as 200 NSS volunteers, meanwhile, participated in the varsity’s My City, My Pride campaign, held under Swachh India Mission at Nehru Rose Garden..

Harmeet Saralch, NSS coordinator, said a cycle rally, cleaning of roads, poster making competition and street play were organised by the students who also pledged to keep their environment clean and green.