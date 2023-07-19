Seven kisan melas scheduled for September across Punjab

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is gearing up for a series of kisan melas to be organised in September. The melas are aimed at providing farmers with insights, knowledge and resources to aid in their agricultural practices.

Punjab Agricultural University has released the itinerary for the kisan melas scheduled for September across Punjab. (HT Photo)

GS Buttar, director of extension education, revealed the itinerary of the events to be organised across Punjab.

“The much-awaited bi-annual event, kisan melas, is a cherished tradition at the varsity. These gatherings are aimed at empowering farmers by equipping them with the necessary knowledge and tools to boost their agricultural produce. By facilitating direct interactions between farmers and experts, these melas contribute immensely to the growth and progress of the agricultural sector in Punjab” said TS Riar, additional director of communication at PAU.

“While the themes for this edition are being finalised, farmers can expect a wealth of agricultural literature, fruit plant seeds and valuable tips from progressive farmers who will be honoured at the kisan mela at PAU. The event promises to be a transformative experience, where farmers can gain valuable insights and stay updated with the latest advancements in agriculture, making them an unmissable occasion for all those involved in the farming community,” he added.

