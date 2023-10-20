PAU hosts int’l forum on cybersecurity in agriculture

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) hosted an international symposium on “Digital Transformation and Cyber security” on Friday.

Dignitaries during the international forum in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

The event was held at the Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium in partnership with the Management Science Association.

Babita Kumar, a professor at School of Business Studies (SBS), PAU, extended a welcome to the distinguished attendees, including Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor of PAU, who served as the chief patron of the symposium.

Keynote speaker Kamaljeet Sandhu, a senior lecturer at the University of England, Australia, and founder/director of the Australia-India Hub for Cybersecurity and Digital Innovation, and Kahn Singh Pannu, an experienced IAS officer who has served as the Secretary of Agriculture, Government of Punjab, also attended the event. Gurbinder Singh Bajwa, the general secretary of the Young Innovative Farmers’ Group of Punjab, attended with his team.

Satbir Singh Gosal emphasised the significance of digital transformation and called for a balanced and judicious use of digital technologies, cautioning against becoming overly reliant on them. Kamaljeet Sandhu shed light on the importance of cybersecurity in the digital transformation era, highlighting the immense economic impact of cyber fraud on a global scale. He emphasised the transformative potential of the Internet of Things in shaping our lives and societal interactions.

Pannu addressed vital agricultural issues, advocating for reduced water usage in rice production, direct onion sowing, changes in cotton sowing methods, cost-effective cotton picking, reduced pesticide and fertilizer use, organic farming certification, and robust cooperative systems in agriculture for sustainability.

Bal Mukand Sharma, digital MD of Markfed, discussed agri-marketing, international trade, and the need for improved processing technology in agriculture while stressing the need for innovative collaborations.

Hunardeep Singh, co-founder and CEO of the company developer of the Apni Kheti App, initiated the Cogneesol project, creating an app that connects 450 farmers to the PAU hub, where they interact daily and seek expert advice. To date, they have developed 200 free websites for farmers.

Dr Amrik Singh emphasised the importance of adopting low-cost technologies, like social media applications on mobile phones, to deliver agricultural information to farmers, particularly in a rapidly changing agricultural landscape.

Session two commenced with the sharing of the vision of agripreneurship by Ramandeep Singh, professor-cum-director, SBS and emphasised the value of curiosity, creativity, and innovation. He also promoted the idea of social entrepreneurship, where individuals work for the betterment of society. Dr Singh underlined the importance of knowledge, self-motivation, and transforming farmers into agribusiness leaders who understand every facet of the system.

Gurinderjeet Singh Hara spoke on digital transformation in farming, focussing on custom hiring of farm equipment, its challenges, and solutions. He delved into cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, blockchain, AR/VR, big data analytics, and RPA, as integral components of the future of farming.

Harpreet Singh, from the Young India Farmer Group, stressed the need for solid marketing teams to promote processed and semi-processed food and highlighted the importance of affordable access to water and electricity for successful food processing.

To engage students and raise awareness, 15 articles were prepared by PhD students, each exploring aspects of digital transformation and cybersecurity. The top three articles were recognised with certificates of appreciation and trophies.

