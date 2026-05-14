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PAU recommends raised-bed paddy nursery to improve seedlings, cut growth time

PAU experts said that the new method readies plants for transplantation in fields in 25 days, saving five days

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:46 am IST
By Vishal Joshi
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BATHINDA: With the paddy nursery setting time starting from May 15, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has recommended that farmers adopt a newly developed technique of curating raised beds to prepare nurseries.

Farmers faced challenges when setting up a paddy nursery on a flat surface using the conventional method. Saplings used to take more than 30 days before they were ready for transplanting in fields.

PAU experts said that the new method readies plants for transplantation in fields in 25 days, saving five days.

Buta Singh Dhillon, an agronomist at the PAU, said this technique ensures better plant health and enhances germination of paddy seeds.

Farmers faced challenges when setting up a paddy nursery on a flat surface using the conventional method. Saplings used to take more than 30 days before they were ready for transplanting in fields. Poor plant growth in nurseries was a common complaint. The traditional method had a series of problems we needed to address,” said Dhillon, a rice expert at the university’s college of agriculture.

State agriculture officials said that Punjab recorded nearly 32.48 lakh hectares under paddy in 2025.

The expert said farmers can make it conveniently by hand or with a used tractor-fitted bed-maker.

Use of nutrients and weedicides for bed nursery is similar to the conventional methods to prepare seedlings, said the expert.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PAU recommends raised-bed paddy nursery to improve seedlings, cut growth time
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PAU recommends raised-bed paddy nursery to improve seedlings, cut growth time
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