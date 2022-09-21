PAU to honour five farmers at Kisan Mela

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will honour five farmers on the first day of Kisan Mela on September 23 for excellence in agriculture and allied enterprises.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, said these are motivational awards that encourage progressive and small farmers and farm women to work hard to touch greater heights in agriculture. He said that four men and one female progressive farmer will be honoured during the occasion.

Dr Ashok Kumar, director of extension education, said the selected progressive farmers will be presented with plaques, citations and cash prizes.

Satpal Singh Toor, a resident of Sawadi Kalan village, Ludhiana, will be conferred with the “Parvasi Bharti Award 2022” for carving a niche in crop diversification.

Amritpal Singh Randhawa, a resident of Fuglana village, Hoshiarpur, will be felicitated with the “Parvasi Bharti Award 2022” for making great strides in crop diversification.

Satnam Singh, a resident of Burj Tharoar village, Bathinda, will be honoured with the “Surjit Singh Dhillon Award 2022” for scaling heights in agriculture as a small farmer.

Manjit Singh, a resident of Karanghana village, Mansa, will be honoured with the “Sardar Ujaggar Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award 2022” for excellence in vegetable cultivation.

Veerpal Kaur, a resident of Romana Albail Singh village, Faridkot, will be awarded the “State Awardee Sardarni Jagbir Kaur Memorial Award 2022” for earning recognition in allied agri-occupations.