PAU V-C appointment row: NRI alumni join sea of support for SS Gosal

Amid the ongoing row over the appointment of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor (V-C) SS Gosal, the varsity’s alumni association Australia and North America, established three decades ago in Mississauga, Ontario, and represented by hundreds of former students and faculty members, have joined the chorus of support for Gosal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The alumni associations, in a written communication to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, to review his decision.

Expressing shock and disappointment on the governor’s sudden decision to ask Punjab government to remove Gosal, who has been in the chair for two months now, the associations said the ongoing political tussle between the governor and the chief minister not only humiliated Gosal, a renowned biotechnologist, but also tarnished the reputation and image of PAU.

“The appointment of a V-C is the prerogative of the board of management, as per the procedures laid down in its acts and statutes and Gosal’s appointment was approved unanimously by the board,” the association said.

The North American alumni association’s executive committee, led by Kuldip Chahal and Jaswant Kamboj, requested that the controversy be laid to rest at the earliest to enable Gosal to carry out his duties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PAU alumni from Australia, meanwhile, wrote, “Gosal is a scientist par excellence. He is humble and sincere. In the short period of time since his appointment. He has made significant efforts to put the University back on track. students, and farmers of Punjab. Furthermore, three former V-cs of PAU have hailed his appointment.”

“PAU has already suffered a lot due to the non-appointment of a regular V.C for over one year. We also request that academic institutions should not be treated as battlegrounds to settle political scores. Gosal should continue as the Vice Chancellor of PAU. Therefore, we humbly request your honour to settle this matter amicably as early as possible,” the group added.

Purohit terming Gosal’s appointment as the varsity V-C as “totally illegal” because a panel of shortlisted candidates were not sent to him to seek permission had generated a lot of controversy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The governor, however, had found him isolated in a sea of support for Gosal — Punjab Agricultural University Teachers Association (PAUTA), former V-Cs, students and faculty have all come out Gosal’s support since.