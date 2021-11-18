PAU: Residents of girls’ hostel demand change in entry timings

High drama was witnessed on Wednesday as students protested outside Punjab Agriculture University’s girls’ hostel number 11 demanding change in entry timings.

The protesters said that since they get free from their classes around 5pm, they get late with their daily chores and at times return past the deadline of 7pm, following which they face humiliation from the warden. A protester, on the condition of anonymity, said that they are asked to pay a ₹500 fine for late entry into the hostel, which is not feasible for all the students.

Moreover, the students complained that they are made to sign each time they enter or exit their hostel even before 7pm. “When the deadline is 7pm, why are we made to sign every time. Moreover, we can’t move from one block to another post 11pm. At times there is no water in our block, but authorities don’t allow us to even get the water from the neighbouring block,” stated a girl who was part of the protest.

Students ended their protest after the warden assured them of taking up the issue with the concerned varsity authorities. An official said that the hostel timings always get preponed during the winters.