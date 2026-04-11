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PAU’s PBW 826 wheat selected for Baisakhi decor at guv’s house

As part of the celebrations, 80 pots of PBW 826 wheat variety will be taken from PAU and prominently displayed at the governor house.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 05:26 am IST
By Akanksha Attri Arora, Ludhiana
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In a symbolic tribute to Punjab’s legacy and its contribution to national food security, PBW 826, a wheat variety developed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been selected for display at the governor’s residence during this year’s Baisakhi celebrations. The festivities will feature wheat-based decor instead of conventional floral arrangements.

In a symbolic tribute to Punjab’s legacy and its contribution to national food security, PBW 826, a wheat variety developed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been selected for display at the governor’s residence during this year’s Baisakhi celebrations. The festivities will feature wheat-based decor instead of conventional floral arrangements. (HT Photo)

As part of the celebrations, 80 pots of PBW 826 wheat variety will be taken from PAU and prominently displayed at the governor house.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal reflected on the university’s historic role in India’s agricultural transformation. He said PAU, established on July 8, 1962, and formally inaugurated the following year by then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was founded with the mission of making India self-reliant in food production. “In the 1960s, PAU scientists adapted high-yielding Mexican wheat varieties to local conditions and took them directly to farmers’ fields along with improved agronomic practices. The result was nothing short of a revolution,” Gosal said.

He added that despite occupying just 1.53% of India’s geographical area, Punjab today contributes nearly 60% of the country’s wheat and 45% of its rice to the central pool. At present, around 95% of the state’s wheat area and 60% of its rice area are under PAU-recommended varieties.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PAU’s PBW 826 wheat selected for Baisakhi decor at guv’s house
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PAU’s PBW 826 wheat selected for Baisakhi decor at guv’s house
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