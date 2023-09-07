PAU student association begins indefinite protest, demands action on pending issues at PAU

The Punjab Agriculture University Student Association (PAUSA) has initiated an indefinite protest outside Thapar Hall. This protest stems from a series of demands put forth by the student body, particularly concerning the delayed resolution of reported cases of physical abuse within the university.

“It has been nearly one and a half months since the university first reported cases of physical abuse, yet no tangible progress has been made in addressing these incidents. We want a committee or board specifically for agriculture students, composed of student representatives, university officials, and representatives from the agriculture ministry.” said member of PAUSA Rajwinder Singh Kalyan.

Among the concerns raised by PAUSA is the maintenance of hostels, including issues related to drinking water quality and cleanliness within hostel premises.

“Negligence in cleanliness has led to the presence of snakes and other dangerous creatures in the grass, posing risks to students,” stated student Anmoldeep Singh Brar.

Furthermore, PAUSA is advocating for a review of the billing process at Girls Hostel Mess No 1, citing that the current billing system places an undue financial burden on students.

Another grievance pertains to parking arrangements for students living in hostels, with allegations of exorbitant fees collected under the pretext of parking funds. PAUSA asserts that proper arrangements should be in place to justify these charges.

Additionally, the students are demanding the opening of the second gate of Undergraduate Girls Hostel 11, situated near Veterinary College Chowk, to facilitate easier access for students residing in the new building and APGH Block.

PAUSA also seeks resolution on the issue of annual fee hikes, which students have been facing regularly.

Commenting to the demands put forth by PAUSA, additional director communication said, “Investigation into sexual harassment case is underway as per the protocol, and the detailed probes take time, we cannot afford hasty decisions in such cases. As far as the rest of demands are concerned, authority will look into the matter and decide further.”

