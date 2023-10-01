PCA return brings flood of emotions for former Indian pacer Karsan Gharvi

{JP Atray Tourney}

Former Indian pacer Karsan Gharvi with young players. (HT Photo)

Memories came back flooding for Indian bowler Karsan Ghavri as he stepped out onto the iconic IS Bindra PCA Stadium after a long gap.

Even though he was at the stadium in the capacity of a viewer for the summit clash 28th JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament, moments from the decade-old BCCI pace bowlers academy held at the venue flashed before his eyes.

The cricketer, who has represented Indian in 39 Tests and 19 ODIs, watched the summit clash between Uttrakhand Cricket Association beat (UCA) and Yorks Cricket Club, New Delhi, some 12 years after he had swung by his first JP Atray tourney match.

Understandably thrilled, Ghavri said, “It is always great to come to Mohali and cherish the wonderful memories. Vivek Atray and his team organise the JP Atray tournament very well. UCA players did a fine job to emerge champions. A lot of them will surely be seen in their state team in the Ranji Trophy this season. The cricket we saw in the final was electric.”

It may be recalled that Ghavri, during the pace academy days, had a teenager Shubman Gill batting at the PCA nets against the academy pacers.

Sharing his thoughts on Gill’s current form going into the ODI World Cup and also on India’s chances of winning the trophy, the 72-year-old said, “India has a well-balanced team for the World Cup. The inclusion of Ravi Ashwin in the India team is a masterstroke by the Indian team selectors.”

Notably, Ashwin is set to play his third 50-overs World Cup after being named in the 15-member squad.

“As far as Shubman is concerned, he is India’s superstar and the kind of red-hot form he is in, he is going to be the side’s strength in the World Cup. I remember how as a teenager he would bat against the pacers who came from various parts of India. His growth as a cricketer has been phenomenal,” Ghavri said, before picking India, Pakistan, Australia and England as the potential World Cup semi-finalists.

UCA lifted their maiden JP Atray crown, beating the Delhi-based Yorks by eight runs in the final.

Batting first, UCA scored 315 for 8 in 50 overs, with Avneesh posting an impressive 104-ball knock of 112 runs to propel his team. Swapnil Singh also scored a 71-ball 83. In reply, Yorks Cricket Club were bowled out for 307 runs in 50 overs. Swapnil was named man of the match.

