PCC nod must for protests, Congress high command tells Haryana leaders

To bring some discipline in the faction-ridden state Congress, the party high command has directed state leaders not to organise any agitation or public protest activity without prior approval of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

To bring some discipline in the faction-ridden state Congress, the party high command has directed state leaders not to organise any agitation or public protest activity without prior approval of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). (Representational image)

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In a May 28 communication, All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge for party affairs in Haryana BK Hariprasad said that it has been observed that agitation programmes, demonstrations, dharnas, protest activities, press interactions, and other political activities have been organised at various levels across Haryana.

“In order to maintain proper coordination, organisational discipline, uniformity, media management and effective political strategy, it is hereby directed to all Haryana Members of Parliament (MP), members of the legislative assembly (MLAs), former MPs and MLAs, district Congress committee presidents, office-bearers of frontal department, Haryana Congress functionaries and party members that no agitation programme or public protest activity shall be organised in the name of the Congress party without prior intimation and approval from the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} When asked what prompted the party high command to issue fresh directions, Hariprasad said the missive was meant to ensure that every party activity is duly organised under the banner of the HPCC and with the concurrence of the state Congress president. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked what prompted the party high command to issue fresh directions, Hariprasad said the missive was meant to ensure that every party activity is duly organised under the banner of the HPCC and with the concurrence of the state Congress president. {{/usCountry}}

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“Every state Congress leader and functionary has to ensure strict compliance of these directions in the larger interest of organisational unity and disciplined functioning of the party,” Hariprasad said.

The AICC in-charge for Haryana said coordination with the district and state leadership must be ensured at all levels.

“Before organising any activity, complete details of the proposed programme should be submitted to the HPCC office and prior approval from the HPCC must be obtained before any public announcement or execution of the programme,’’ he said.

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