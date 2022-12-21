Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PCC president Warring takes dig at Bhagwant Mann over tour of southern states

The Punjab Congress on Wednesday took a dig at chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s tour of southern states of Tamil Nadu and Telangana where he invited industrialists to invest in Punjab.

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab Congress on Wednesday took a dig at chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s tour of southern states of Tamil Nadu and Telangana where he invited industrialists to invest in Punjab, claiming that industrialists from his own state were exploring outside options due to the deteriorating law and order situation here.

Referring to a meeting of some leading Punjab industrialists, mainly from Ludhiana, with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath seeking investment opportunities in that state, PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said this was the most unfortunate thing to happen with Punjab that its industry had started exploring options outside the state and that too because of the deteriorating law and order.

He said the Congress had consistently been warning the state government over the law order situation, which was deteriorating at an alarming rate. “We do not want to make any political capital out of the situation as it is our duty and responsibility to shake the government out of its slumber”, he said, while asserting that the state government cannot escape its responsibility and be dismissive about such reports.

