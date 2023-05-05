Stray dogs maul peacock to death in Mohali

A peacock, suspected to have been mauled by a pack of stray dogs, was found dead at a park in Phase 2 area of Mohali on Thursday.

Ropar district forest officer Kulraj Singh said, “The post-mortem reports revealed injury marks on the body of the peacock which appears to have died after being attacked by stray dogs.” (HT File Photo)

Sharing details about the same, Ropar district forest officer (DFO) Kulraj Singh said, “The post-mortem reports revealed injury marks on the body of the peacock which appears to have died after being attacked by stray dogs.”

Residents spotted the dead peacock on Thursday morning and informed activist and former councillor Raja Kanwarjot Singh. “I was aware that there is a protocol to dispose of the endangered species after which we called wildlife officials,” Kanwarjot said.

Mohali wildlife forest guard Tejinder Singh Sodhi reached the spot and took the dead bird. “We got the postmortem conducted on the bird and the report reveals that the bird had injury marks, likely from an attack by stray dogs. We have cremated the bird as per the Wildlife Protection Act at the Siswan Wildlife Sanctuary. There is no foul play in the incident,” Sodhi said. He said peacock, being a slow flying bird, often fell prey stay dogs.

