PEC not to lower grades for poor attendance till July 31

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has waived attendance-based lowering of grades for all students till July 31. Attendance of 75% is mandatory at PEC and students who don’t meet the requirement are penalised. During the last meeting of the PEC senate, it was proposed, “Keeping in mind the Covid situation and government’s instructions to not force students to attend the classes, it is proposed that the rule regarding lowering of grades based on attendance may be waived for all the students, till July 31 , 2021.”

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi, said, “The institution will waive attendance requirement for students till online classes are being conducted and the situation does not normalise.”

Lowering of grades based on attendance for PEC students was also waived last year. There are over 3,000 students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the institute.

Conduct survey to estimate demand for data science course: Survey

As the institution is planning to offer a course in data science, which is proposed to start from the 2020-21 session, the senate members were of the view that a detailed proposal is required for this programme, which may be prepared after taking feedback from stakeholders and industry. It has also been suggested that a survey be conducted to estimate demand for the programme.

The PEC senate has also recommended professors Siby John and Uma Batra as new members of the board of governors (BOG) of the institution.