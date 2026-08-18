Peddler who escaped police vehicle in Ludhiana held from Haridwar

A 22-year-old man arrested with 6.6 grams of heroin in Himachal Pradesh escaped from a police vehicle parked outside Division Number 7 police station on Sunday while the police team accompanying him was completing legal formalities. He was apprehended in Haridwar the following day.

Based on the information, the Himachal Pradesh Police team brought Rahul to Ludhiana for further investigation and legal formalities. (HT File)

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Rahul Kumar, a resident of Palampur, was arrested by Kangra police on August 13 after he was allegedly found carrying 6.6 grams of heroin. During questioning, he allegedly told investigators that he had procured the contraband from a locality in Ludhiana falling under the jurisdiction of Division Number 7 police station.

Based on the information, the Himachal Pradesh Police team brought Rahul to Ludhiana for further investigation and legal formalities. According to police, one of the personnel entered the station while Rahul remained in the vehicle outside with the other members of the team. Rahul allegedly fled from the vehicle during this period. Police later found that he was not handcuffed at the time.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Division Number 7 police station, said, “One of the Himachal police personnel had entered the station to complete the formalities when Rahul escaped.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Himachal Pradesh Police then launched a search and traced Rahul to Haridwar, from where he was apprehended on Monday,” said ASI Rakesh Kumar of Kangra police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Himachal Pradesh Police then launched a search and traced Rahul to Haridwar, from where he was apprehended on Monday,” said ASI Rakesh Kumar of Kangra police. {{/usCountry}}

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A separate case has been registered against Rahul under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for resisting or obstructing his lawful apprehension and police are investigating the circumstances of the escape and continuing their probe into the alleged supply chain through which Rahul is suspected to have procured the heroin in Ludhiana.