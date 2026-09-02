Pending payments: Haryana private hospitals suspend Ayushman services

Around 650 private hospitals under the banner of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday observed a 24 hours suspension of work reportedly over delays in the settlement of claims for the last six months.

According to the IMA, their payments amounting to over ₹1,200 crore were pending with the government against claims, with regards to the Ayushman Bharat scheme. (HT File)

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According to the IMA, their payments amounting to over ₹1,200 crore were pending with the government against claims, with regards to the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The IMA has also warned that if their demands were not addressed, they would suspend the services indefinitely from September 16.

The scheme is important for economically weaker partients and scores of them visit empanelled hospitals for cashless treatment.

Patients either had to pay for treatment at private facilities or approach government hospitals.

Karnal unit spokesperson Dr Kamal Charaya said that despite an assurance of clearing the claims, the situation had become extremely serious for some hospitals due to the delays.

There are around 20 private hospitals in Karnal with pending claims of nearly ₹40 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from this, the private doctors are also seeking a fair and transparent claim-settlement process and a mechanism to ensure that operational issues are resolved timely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from this, the private doctors are also seeking a fair and transparent claim-settlement process and a mechanism to ensure that operational issues are resolved timely. {{/usCountry}}

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Last year, the doctors went on an indefinite suspension of services, causing inconvenience to patients, which were resumed after assurance.

In Hisar, Ayushman card beneficiaries were not able to avail themselves of cashless treatment at private hospitals as empanelled private hospitals observed a strike over non-payment of dues.

IMA Hisar district president Dr Gurnish Singh said the state government had not released Ayushman Bharat funds for six months, leaving around ₹250 crore due to the private hospitals in Hisar.

Hospital operators said the delay had caused financial difficulties in purchasing medicines, paying staff salaries and running hospitals, forcing them to strike.

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Hisar has 84 empanelled private and 40 government hospitals under the scheme.

Dr Manish Poonia, district nodal officer for Ayushman Bharat, said all 40 government hospitals and Agroha Medical College had been put on alert to ensure uninterrupted treatment.