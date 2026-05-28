Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong of the 16th Kashag (Cabinet) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), was sworn in as the Sikyong of the 17th Kashag on Wednesday in the presence of the Dalai Lama following his re-election in Dharamshala on Wednesday.

Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong of the 16th Kashag (Cabinet) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), was sworn in as the Sikyong of the 17th Kashag on Wednesday in the presence of the Dalai Lama following his re-election in Dharamshala on Wednesday.

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Following his swearing-in, Tsering reiterated that his administration remains completely aligned with the Dalai Lama’s long-standing “middle way” approach. “Our struggle is a struggle for the preservation of our identity, our language, and our rich Buddhist heritage,” Tsering said in his inaugural address.

The global dignitaries who attended the ceremony expressed concerns over the “deteriorating” human rights situation in Tibet and the increasing challenges faced by Tibetans in preserving their unique identity under the systematic and institutionalised policies of the Chinese government. They noted that these challenges have been further intensified through the enactment of laws and policies restricting the study and use of the Tibetan language, limiting traditional religious practices, and interfering in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition of recognising reincarnated religious figures, including Beijing’s attempts to appropriate the authority to recognise the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama.

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{{^usCountry}} After securing 61.02% of the total votes in the preliminary round of the recently concluded Tibetan general election, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, under a provision of the Election Rules and Regulations that did not require him to contest the final round, was elected as the 6th directly elected Sikyong (formerly known as Kalon Tripa). His new Kashag, the 17th since the establishment of the Central Tibetan Administration (formerly the Tibetan Government in Exile) following the occupation of Tibet by the People’s Liberation Army, will continue the Kashag system—an institutional framework sustained for more than 275 years which is one of the world’s enduring models of continuous governance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After securing 61.02% of the total votes in the preliminary round of the recently concluded Tibetan general election, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, under a provision of the Election Rules and Regulations that did not require him to contest the final round, was elected as the 6th directly elected Sikyong (formerly known as Kalon Tripa). His new Kashag, the 17th since the establishment of the Central Tibetan Administration (formerly the Tibetan Government in Exile) following the occupation of Tibet by the People’s Liberation Army, will continue the Kashag system—an institutional framework sustained for more than 275 years which is one of the world’s enduring models of continuous governance. {{/usCountry}}

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Upon the arrival of the 14th Dalai Lama to the dais, the ceremony officially kicked off with a rendition of Tibetan and Indian national anthems. Yeshi Wangmo, chief justice commissioner of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission, administered the oath of office to Sikyong.

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