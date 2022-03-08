Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / People are against BJP: Tikait at Fatehabad mahapanchayat
People are against BJP: Tikait at Fatehabad mahapanchayat

Farmers’ anger against the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) will be depicted in the results of five states’ assembly polls, results of which will be announced on March 10, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said at a mahapanchayat in Fatehabad on Sunday
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait (HT File)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The BKU spokesman said the Centre has done a digital compromise with farmers, who were protesting against the three farm laws and had other demands. He said they will form a committee to decide future course of action.

“The public is against the BJP and the outcomes of five states’ assembly results will show the same. Our children are stranded in Ukraine and our Prime Minister is busy in holding rallies in poll-bound UP. Instead of holding poll rallies, he should go to Poland and handle the crisis,” he added.

Commenting on a few farmer leaders who fought the Punjab assembly polls, Tikait said they might have got a good experience and will learn from it.

