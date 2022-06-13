People of Haryana will never forgive those who betrayed Congress: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the Congress was analysing the debacle of its candidate Ajay Maken in the recently held Rajya Sabha poll for two seats from Haryana.

Addressing a press conference here, Hooda said, “I don’t know whether that MLA did this act intentionally and unintentionally. The MLAs who have Congress in their heart voted for the party candidate. The Congress high command is investigating the debacle of the party nominee and role of that MLA whose vote was found invalid.”

On a question over speculation that Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi is likely to switch sides, Hooda said morality says that he should first resign as Congress legislator and then join another party.

“The people of Haryana will never forgive those who have betrayed the Congress. Morality has won because our 29 MLAs stood united in an election wherein horse-trading took place,” the former CM added.

Hooda also alleged the use of money power in the elections and said Independent MLA Balraj Kundu and INLD MLA Abhay Chautala themselves spoke of horse-trading.

“Despite this, Abhay cast his vote for the same candidate. The MLA can sell his vote by horse-trading, but the people who have sent them to the Vidhan Sabha cannot be sold. People are keeping a close eye on such MLAs,” he said.

Hooda said the ED’s investigation against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi was influenced by political vendetta.

On the allegations of corruption levelled by BJP MP Arvind Sharma on the government, Hooda said, “Such a corrupt government has not taken office in Haryana till date as the state has seen a relentless stream of scams under this government.”

Selja seeks action against MLA

Interacting with the media in Hisar, former Union minister and Congress leader Kumari Selja sought strict action against the Congress MLA whose vote was declared invalid in the Rajya Sabha poll.