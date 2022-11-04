People of Himachal will change the “Rivaz”: BJP national president JP Nadda

People of Himachal have made up their minds to change the “Rivaz” (tradition of changing government) and BJP’s double engine government will retain the power with a thumping majority, BJP national president JP Nadda said on Thursday while addressing rallies at Salooni in Chamba and Kutlehar in Una district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special connection with Himachal and when he went to pay obeisance at Kedarnath he wore a traditional dress of Himachal gifted to him by women of Chamba.

Taking a dig at the AAP, Nadda said that they had come here for political tourism but ran away from the battleground even before the elections.

“This is because Punjab and Delhi are nearer to Himachal and people know their reality,” he said.

Hitting out at Congress, Nadda said that the grand old party was synonymous with corruption and commission.

“Their leaders, from centre to state, are either in jail, would go to jail or are out on bail,” he said.

He said for BJP, politics is a means to serve the people while for Congress it is to misuse power and loot the resources.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There are documentary proofs that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation took money from China’s communist party and the government and continued to do so in the later years also,” he alleged.

He also alleged that a cabinet sub-committee had approved the Leh-Manali railway line in 2014, but the Virbhadra Singh-led government did not allow to acquire land for it.