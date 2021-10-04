Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / People of Punjab won’t forgive Amarinder if he quits Congress: Minister Raja Warring
chandigarh news

People of Punjab won’t forgive Amarinder if he quits Congress: Minister Raja Warring

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 03:09 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Newly inducted Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday said that former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh should not leave the Congress as the people of the state had showed faith in him in the 2017 assembly elections being a part of the party.

Warring, who was in Ludhiana to initiate a cleanliness drive at the local bus stand, said, “People of Punjab won’t forgive him if he leaves the Congress. He should not let them down. He is our senior leader and we all have a lot of respect for him. Also, the party has lots of expectations from him. He should resolve the internal issues or rather ignore them and think in the interest of the party.”

Joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or floating his own party won’t be a good option for Captain, the minister claimed.

Warring, who is considered close to Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, dodged a question whether the latter has landed the party in trouble. Sidhu recently tendered his resignation as the state party chief. “He (Sidhu) is a loyal soldier of the Congress and will continue to work for the betterment of the party,” the minister said.

On chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Warring said, “He is doing a great job and will sail the party to victory in the upcoming elections by working in the interest of the people of Punjab.”

