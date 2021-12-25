Perform in Delhi before promising the moon in Punjab: CM to Kejri

PATHANKOT/HOSHIARPUR : Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday dared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal to perform in Delhi before promising the moon in Punjab.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating a high-level bridge from Talwara Jatta to Simbli Gujran on Friday, the CM said the AAP leader is eyeing the wealth of Punjab due to which he is building castles in the air to attract people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He dared Kejriwal that before rolling out bundles of lies before Punjabis, he must announce cheap power and petrol to residents of Delhi on line with what Punjab government has done.

He announced a medical college on 32 acres in Pathankot, besides merging Hindu Cooperative Bank with other cooperative banks. The CM also announced to approve ₹120 crore for an elevated road in Pathankot.

Govt will erase curse of drugs from state: Channi

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering at Dholbaha in Hoshiarpur, the CM said that the Badals, BJP, former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal patronised the drug trade in the state.

He said that while in power the Badals, BJP and Captain shielded the accused of drug trade whereas Kejriwal backstabbed the Punjabis by supporting the drug mafia when he tendered an unconditional apology to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said his government would erase the curse of drugs from state for which the process had already been set in motion. He laid the foundation stone of Maharana Pratap Government College. He announced a grant of ₹10 crore for the development of the Sham Chaurasi assembly segment. nfrastructure at Ram Leela ground, Hariana.

CM announces nursing college at Bundala

The CM on Friday Jalandhar announced a nursing college to be constructed at Jalandhar’s Bundala, the ancestral village of communist leader Harkishan Singh Surjeet.