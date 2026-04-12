Permission sought from ministry for manual fitness test of vehicles

Following the recent protests by transport unions, the Himachal Pradesh government has sought permission from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to continue the facility of manual fitness testing of commercial vehicles in Kangra district, officials said.

Following the recent protests by transport unions, the Himachal Pradesh government has sought permission from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to continue the facility of manual fitness testing of commercial vehicles in Kangra district, officials said. (HT File)

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The Government of India has made it mandatory that vehicle fitness testing (inspection) be conducted through Automated Testing Stations (ATS). The state government has set up an ATS facility at Ranital, which is the lone such facility in the district as of now.

On April 6, several transport unions held a protest at various places in Kangra district demanding more ATS facilities. Officials said that considering practical difficulties, the state government has raised the matter with the ministry through a letter requesting that the decision be deferred for some time so that a smooth transition and uninterrupted delivery of services can be ensured in public interest. The state government’s request is currently under consideration by the Centre.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, through its directive dated March 14, 2026, has ordered that from April 1, 2026, the system of manual vehicle fitness testing and issuance of fitness certificates be completely discontinued in all 14 registering and licensing authorities and regional transport offices in Kangra district.

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{{^usCountry}} The ministry has mandated that vehicle fitness testing for commercial vehicles must be conducted solely through registered ATS eliminating manual inspections to ensure road safety and reduce pollution. This phased implementation began with heavy vehicles in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry has mandated that vehicle fitness testing for commercial vehicles must be conducted solely through registered ATS eliminating manual inspections to ensure road safety and reduce pollution. This phased implementation began with heavy vehicles in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In compliance with the directions, ATS facilities are being established in the state through private investment in Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, and Nalagarh, and in the government sector at Haroli (Una), Nadaun (Hamirpur), and Baddi (Solan),” officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In compliance with the directions, ATS facilities are being established in the state through private investment in Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, and Nalagarh, and in the government sector at Haroli (Una), Nadaun (Hamirpur), and Baddi (Solan),” officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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