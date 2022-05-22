Personality development workshop at PAU Ludhiana, students motivated to be empathetic members of society
The PAU unit of Atam Pargas Social Welfare Council, in collaboration with Directorate Students’ Welfare, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a personality development workshop for students and faculty at Dr Manmohan Singh auditorium on Sunday.
The workshop aimed to sensitise PAU students to develop their personality as truthful human beings in the service of humanity. It provided an opportunity to students to pave a new way towards becoming responsible and empathetic members of the society.
Principal soil chemist Varinderpal Singh, PAU, delivered a motivational keynote address on the topic: Let’s do and achieve. He discussed the importance of working as a team to strengthen and uplift the underprivileged sections of the community.
Singh inspired the students to volunteer for providing moral, psychological and educational support to the families of victims of the farmers’ agitation.
Director Gurmeet Singh Buttar, Students’ Welfare, PAU, highlighted the importance of making mental health a priority, and balancing a healthy social life along with accomplishing their academic pursuits.
The society expressed regret on the recent suicide of PAU student, who was pursuing a bachelor of technology degree in food and technology, and announced that Atam Pargas has decided to support education of brother of the deceased student.
Atam Pargas was established as an organised and transparent community service to provide succour to the families of all the victims who faced tragedies including death and accidents during the farmers’ agitation across the country.
The Atam Pargas’ team has documented 865 tragedies and an attempt is being made to outreach each and every family, verify their genuineness, understand their issues, and allot coordinator to ensure self-sustenance of needy families.
The family-wise details of support provided to the 502 reviewed families (as of today) is available at www.atampargas.org.
-
Bihar wheelchair basketball champs face state apathy, sponsorship blues
With no backing from the state government, the Wheelchair Basketball Association of Bihar is racing against time to host the two-day East Zone wheelchair basketball championship, which begins on May 30, said the president of WBAB. “We will be forced to postpone or cancel the tournament if we cannot raise ₹2 lakh (approx.) required for the tournament,” Deepak Kumar Singh, the president of the WBAB added.
-
Six drown in Ganga, 3 bodies found, two survive, one still missing
Three people died and one is still missing while two others managed to survive after they drowned while taking a bath at the L.C.T. ghat in Patna on Sunday, police said. Locals said that the six were washed away due to a strong current while they were taking a bath at the LCT ghat. However, two of them managed to swim out of the water while four others drowned in the river Ganga, they said.
-
After excise duty cut, Bihar CM hints at reducing VAT on petrol, diesel
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday hinted about the possibility of a cut in the value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products after the Central government slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6 respectively on Saturday.
-
UG, PG exam irregularities: UP minister issues WhatsApp number to lodge complaints
State higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay has said that all possible steps should be taken to maintain the sanctity and confidentiality of examinations being conducted in institutions of higher education. The minister issued these instructions to officials during a virtual review meeting on Sunday. The minister said that the state government is committed to conducting the examinations in a proper manner. He directed officials to increase the number of mobile teams to check examination centres.
-
Daughter-in-law not liable to pay maintenance to husband’s parents: HC
Mumbai: The Bombay high court in a recent judgement held that a daughter-in-law does not fall under the definition of children and hence is not liable to contribute towards the maintenance of the elderly parents of the husband. The daughter-in-law had challenged the order of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens' Tribunal, which directed her and her husband to pay ₹25,000 to the parents of the husband.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics