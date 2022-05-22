Personality development workshop at PAU Ludhiana, students motivated to be empathetic members of society

The PAU unit of Atam Pargas Social Welfare Council, in collaboration with Directorate Students’ Welfare, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a personality development workshop for students and faculty at Dr Manmohan Singh auditorium on Sunday.

The workshop aimed to sensitise PAU students to develop their personality as truthful human beings in the service of humanity. It provided an opportunity to students to pave a new way towards becoming responsible and empathetic members of the society.

Principal soil chemist Varinderpal Singh, PAU, delivered a motivational keynote address on the topic: Let’s do and achieve. He discussed the importance of working as a team to strengthen and uplift the underprivileged sections of the community.

Singh inspired the students to volunteer for providing moral, psychological and educational support to the families of victims of the farmers’ agitation.

Director Gurmeet Singh Buttar, Students’ Welfare, PAU, highlighted the importance of making mental health a priority, and balancing a healthy social life along with accomplishing their academic pursuits.

The society expressed regret on the recent suicide of PAU student, who was pursuing a bachelor of technology degree in food and technology, and announced that Atam Pargas has decided to support education of brother of the deceased student.

Atam Pargas was established as an organised and transparent community service to provide succour to the families of all the victims who faced tragedies including death and accidents during the farmers’ agitation across the country.

The Atam Pargas’ team has documented 865 tragedies and an attempt is being made to outreach each and every family, verify their genuineness, understand their issues, and allot coordinator to ensure self-sustenance of needy families.

The family-wise details of support provided to the 502 reviewed families (as of today) is available at www.atampargas.org.