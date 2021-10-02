Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Petition in high court against Punjab government’s ‘new mining policy’ withdrawn
The Punjab and Haryana high court was hearing a petition filed by a mining firm against a purported new policy of the state government.
The Punjab and Haryana high court was hearing a petition filed by a mining firm against a purported new policy of the state government.
chandigarh news

Petition in high court against Punjab government’s ‘new mining policy’ withdrawn

The petition in the high court was dismissed as withdrawn as the Punjab government maintained that no new mining policy has been finalised yet
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON OCT 02, 2021 01:27 AM IST

A petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking quashing of the Punjab cabinet’s September 20 decision to allow “free mining” has been withdrawn.

The plea was dismissed as withdrawn as the government maintained that no new mining policy has been finalised yet. All the mining contracts are in place as per the existing policy, the government told the court. Terming the plea premature, the court allowed withdrawal of the plea.

The plea was filed by Mahadev Enclave Private Limited, a mining firm, which had approached the high court last week seeking quashing of the September 20 state cabinet decision. In the first cabinet meeting, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had sought a survey of the prices of sand and how to provide sand at cheaper rates, it was claimed. In the meeting, it was also decided to allow landowners to do mining in their areas.

The contractor termed the decision a “political gimmick” ahead of the assembly elections and claimed that the decision was totally illegal and arbitrary as it is against the law laid down in various judgments. The firm had also told the court that the move would lead to an “environmental disaster”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.