Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Petrol crosses 100/litre mark in Panchkula
chandigarh news

Petrol crosses 100/litre mark in Panchkula

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:11 AM IST
While petrol was priced at 100.14 per litre on Tuesday, even diesel rates were at an all time high of 91.58 per litre in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula

The spiralling fuel prices have hit yet another milestone in the tricity with petrol crossing the 100 per litre mark in Panchkula.

While petrol was priced at 100.14 per litre on Tuesday, even diesel rates were at an all time high of 91.58 per litre. The prices have gone up by 22% since the beginning of the year, as petrol was available for 82.18 while diesel cost 74.78 in the week of January.

Petrol had already crossed the 100 mark in Mohali on June 26. Currently, it is priced at 104.81 per litre, while diesel is available for 94.18. In Chandigarh, fuel is comparatively cheaper, with petrol at 98.80 and diesel at 90.8 per litre.

Fuel prices have been on the rise since January, though they stabilised between July and September. The impact is likely to be seen on fruit and vegetable prices in the coming days due to the increase in transportation costs.

