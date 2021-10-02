After remaining dormant since July, fuel prices have started rising again. The price of petrol in Chandigarh touched ₹98.08 per litre and diesel’s ₹89.90 per litre, both all time-highs, which are expected to have an adverse effect on the cost of household commodities in the coming days.

It was on July 11 when the price of petrol had crossed the ₹97 per litre mark. Since then, it stayed in the same ballpark, even falling down by a few paise in August.

Petrol in Mohali had crossed the ₹100 per litre mark on June 26 and has now reached ₹104.08, while diesel is at ₹93.28. In Panchkula, petrol’s cost is ₹99.41 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹90.68.

Petrol price climbs to ₹98.08 per litre in Chandigarh

“This price hike is tied with the spike in fuel rates globally. While a crisis like that in England is unlikely here, we can expect further increase in rates,” said Arjan Singh, president of the Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers Association.

General secretary of the Chandigarh Transport Association, BL Sharma said, “It has taken long for the transport sector to get back to even 80% of the work that was available before the pandemic. Now the increasing fuel rates will eat into the margins, and price of fruits and vegetables that are brought in from other states will go up.”