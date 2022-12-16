Petrol pump owner ends life; brother, nephew booked for abetment

After a petrol pump owner ended his life by consuming poison, Division Number 6 police booked his brother and nephew for abetment to suicide on Friday.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the son of the victim, who owned a petrol pump on Rajpura Road near Arya College for Boys.

The complainant stated that his father had a dispute with his uncle over the land of the petrol pump. He alleged that his uncle and cousin had been harassing his father for a long time.

On December 13, his father had consumed poison. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he died on Friday.

Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 6 police station, said that a case has been registered under Section 306 of Indian Penal Code.