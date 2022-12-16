Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol pump owner ends life; brother, nephew booked for abetment

Published on Dec 16, 2022 11:02 PM IST

The petrol pump owner had consumed poison after he had a dispute with his brother and nephew over the land of the petrol pump

The FIR has been lodged against the petrol pump owner’s brother and nephew for abetment to suicide based on the statement of the son of the victim. (i Stock photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After a petrol pump owner ended his life by consuming poison, Division Number 6 police booked his brother and nephew for abetment to suicide on Friday.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the son of the victim, who owned a petrol pump on Rajpura Road near Arya College for Boys.

The complainant stated that his father had a dispute with his uncle over the land of the petrol pump. He alleged that his uncle and cousin had been harassing his father for a long time.

On December 13, his father had consumed poison. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he died on Friday.

Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 6 police station, said that a case has been registered under Section 306 of Indian Penal Code.

