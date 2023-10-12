PGI blaze: How a small spark turned into raging fire

The late-night fire at the 60-year-old Nehru Block of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) was perhaps the first of its scale. Though the PGI administration has constituted a probe committee and further details are to emerge soon, Hindustan Times explores how sparks in one room turned into a major blaze and engulfed the entire building within a matter of minutes.

The late-night fire at the 60-year-old Nehru Block of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) was perhaps the first of its scale. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Small room contained over 100 batteries

A small room held more than 100 lithium batteries that require adequate ventilation and temperature control. Officials stated that there were air conditioning and exhaust systems in place, but whether they were functioning or not is a part of investigation. A spark within one battery led to a chain reaction, causing the other batteries to catch fire. Fire alarms rang, and the PGIs fire wing promptly arrived on the scene. Initially, they refrained from using water to extinguish the fire due to the risk of electrical hazards, according to sources.

What started as a minor fire escalated into a major incident by the time power supply was disconnected. An explosion within the batteries served as the catalyst for the fire’s intensification. The fire-fighters were unable to enter the battery room due to blasts. The heat generated by the fire caused the plastic insulation on wires to melt, leading to a rapid spread of the flames.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oxygen line ruptured

According to sources, the fire’s intense heat caused a rupture in the building’s oxygen line. The subsequent high-pressure release of oxygen significantly exacerbated the fire. They consider this to be the critical point where the issue originated, and the minor fire escalated into a major one. The presence of patient records stored in lockers and almirahs further exacerbated the fire.

Flammable material was kept near

The Nehru hospital, which includes a storage area for hospital supplies, was in close proximity to the fire spot. A substantial quantity of stock, stored in cardboard boxes, was positioned near a staircase leading to the first floor. Unfortunately, these boxes, located adjacent to the computer backup room, were also engulfed by the flames. This resulted in the destruction of items such as X-ray films, hospital record files, gloves, and various other materials in this major fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Vipin Kaushal, the medical superintendent, explained, “Although we have storage rooms in the buildings constructed after Nehru Hospital, we lack a central bulk storage facility in other locations. This shortage of space has posed challenges for us in managing our supplies.”

Non-availability of sprinklers

As per sources PGI doesn’t have sprinklers, which are devices used in fire safety systems in Nehru hospital. These are designed to automatically release water or other fire-extinguishing agents when a fire is detected. It is used to control or extinguish fires and prevent it from spreading. Sprinklers are often installed in buildings as a fire protection measure.

According to PGI, recently fire equipment costing almost ₹70 lakh was bought for the Nehru Hospital. However, PGI is yet to get a fire safety certificate of the Nehru Hospital building where the fire erupted. According to the sources, the engineering department of the PGI had applied for the said certificate post Covid in 2021 following which Sector 11 fire station authorities had asked them to follow the fire safety guidelines as per National Building Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources reveal that PGI obtained approved drawings from the municipal corporation of Chandigarh for renovation and underwent fire audit conducted by the government agency CBRI. The ongoing process involves renovations and the implementation of specific fire safety measures.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Robert Abraham Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health....view detail