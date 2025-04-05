PGI Sangrur centre struggles with Ayushman Bharat implementation

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) satellite centre in Sangrur is struggling to fully implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme stemming from a delay in procuring the Hospital Information System (HIS), which is being managed by the parent PGIMER in Chandigarh. The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) satellite centre in Sangrur

Top officials at the hospital, on the condition of anonymity, said that this hold-up is the primary reason why patients with valid Ayushman Bharat cards are currently unable to utilize the scheme for comprehensive treatment.

PGIMER-Sangrur chairperson Dr Rakesh Kapoor said they are actively engaging with the ministry of health and family welfare to address the issues.

“Regular meetings are conducted with the ministry to apprise the status of services at the centre. This ongoing communication highlights the commitment to resolving the roadblocks that have prevented eligible patients from fully accessing the benefits of the national health scheme at the newly inaugurated 300-bed facility,” he said. The facility was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually in February 2024.

Centre understaffed

A significant staff shortage is further hampering the operations at the centre.

According to the data, the hospital currently operates with only 340 staff members against a sanctioned strength of 1,100.

This deficiency impacts daily operations, with a limited number of 16 consultants managing a substantial workload in both OPDs and operation theatres. Despite these limitations, the centre manages approximately 500 OPD visits daily and performs 5 to 6 surgeries, largely focusing on less complex cases such as hernia repairs, breast conservation, and orthopaedic issues.

“HIS at PGIMER, Sangrur is linked to HIS II at PGI, Chandigarh, and necessary steps are being taken at the highest level,” Dr Kapoor said, underscoring that the Ayushman Bharat implementation is contingent upon the HIS becoming operational.

Kapoor added that progress is being made in specific areas. “The requisition regarding the creation of Phase 2 posts has already been forwarded to the ministry of health and family welfare and department of expenditure,” Kapoor added.