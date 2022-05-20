Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGIMER Chandigarh launches card to track medical record of patients with inflammatory bowel disease
chandigarh news

PGIMER Chandigarh launches card to track medical record of patients with inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease, an ongoing illness caused by the inflammation of the intestines, has two main types: ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease
The inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) card has been designed by PGIMER’s gastroenterology department, in association with Colitis and Crohn’s Foundation, India. (Shutterstock)
Published on May 20, 2022 03:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With an aim to help patients with chronic Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) manage the disease effectively, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) launched IBD cards on Thursday, globally celebrated as World IBD Day.

IBD, an ongoing illness caused by the inflammation of the intestines, has two main types: ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

The IBD card has been designed by PGIMER’s gastroenterology department, in association with Colitis and Crohn’s Foundation, India.

“When a patient with this chronic intestinal disease will visit PGIMER for treatment, we will hand over an IBD card to them. It is a booklet, which will include the patient’s health condition, prescribed medications and diet, and results of medical tests, which can be shown to any doctor across the country to manage the disease further. The card has been designed with suggestions from experts from AIIMS, Delhi; DMC, Ludhiana; and SGPGI, Lucknow,” said Dr Usha Dutta, head, department of gastroenterology.

RELATED STORIES

Dr Vishal Sharma from the department added, “IBD can affect any age or gender. Patients suffering from IBD usually have abdominal pain, diarrhoea and blood in stools. But the diagnosis is often delayed because of lack of awareness about the disease in the community, lack of access to colonoscopy, and confusion with other diseases like haemorrhoids, abdominal tuberculosis and cancer.”

Meanwhile, the department on Thursday also organised awareness camps about the disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP