Chandigarh: PGI refuses to employ nursing students from its own institute

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has made a U-turn on its promise to provide jobs to nursing students from National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE).

The PGI administration has not given clarity about employment to the nursing students from NINE. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The administration on Saturday issued a speaking order stating that it will not provide jobs to girl students who have completed BSc from the Institute located on its campus. The students had completed their degree in November of last year.

As per orders, multiple requests have been made by BSc nursing batch of 2018-2022 from NINE to issue appointment letters for the post of nursing officers at PGI.

PGI Nurses Welfare Association has raised objections to the order. According to Manjneek, president of the association, it is the first instance where the PGI administration has declined to offer employment to students from NINE.”

She added that PGI is the sole institution in the country that mandates BSc nursing students to sign a bond at the time of admission. This bond specifies that upon graduation, the student is obligated to work at the institute. On failing to fulfill this obligation, student is held liable to pay the specified bond amount mentioned to PGI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A nursing student on the condition of anonymity said that although the 95 students waited for almost eight months but PGI didn’t provide them with jobs as promised. She added that they had signed a bond with PGI and were not given the required documents to apply for jobs elsewhere. Pointing out that although the PGI director was assuring them about a job till the start of May, she said that PGI has refused to employ them on the promised three-year-contract even after they have reached court.

The PGI administration has not given clarity about employment to the nursing students from NINE. Consequently, the students applied to the Central Administrative Tribunal in February, seeking a resolution. The tribunal has asked PGI to provide a decision on the matter by May 22. The institute has now taken a definitive decision to deny jobs to the students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the speaking orders, the institute never guaranteed that these students will be offered appointment on regular basis in PGI on completion of training.

The order further stated that as per recruitment rules framed for the post of nursing officer at PGI, they are done through direct recruitment and the rules do not mention anything about the appointment of BSc pass outs from the institute on campus.

Another student said requesting anonymity that the decision to deny job opportunities to the girl students, after a delay of five months, raises questions about the reasons behind their actions.

The administration has also stated that there is no requirement for nurses at PGI. However, as per the institute’s official website, there are approximately 250 vacant positions of nursing officers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Robert Abraham Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health....view detail