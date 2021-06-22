Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGIMER to conduct sero survey of children from this week
chandigarh news

PGIMER to conduct sero survey of children from this week

This will help determine the extent of antibodies developed in the children due to past or recent Covid infection; will have a sample size of more than 2,000
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:57 AM IST
It will be carried out by a team from the institute’s department of virology and school of public health. (HT File)

The UT administration has sanctioned funds for the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to conduct serological survey of children between the age of 2 and 18 years. This will help determine the extent of antibodies developed in them due to past or recent Covid infection.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said, “The sero survey is expected to start this week and will have a sample size of more than 2,000 children. It is expected to conclude a month. This will help us estimate the percentage of children who already have Covid antibodies, which is an indirect marker of previous infection. These findings will be useful in framing policy regarding vaccination for children, if launched in near future.” He added that this will help make necessary arrangements as medical experts believe that children may be at greater risk of infection during the third wave.

The sero survey will be conducted by a team from virology and school of public health under the supervision of GD Puri, dean (academics), PGIMER. Samples will be collected from three different areas of the city, including 10 slums, 10 sectors and 10 villages.

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32) will soon conduct sero surveys for population above the age of 18 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP