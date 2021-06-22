PGIMER to conduct sero survey of children from this week

The UT administration has sanctioned funds for the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to conduct serological survey of children between the age of 2 and 18 years. This will help determine the extent of antibodies developed in them due to past or recent Covid infection.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said, “The sero survey is expected to start this week and will have a sample size of more than 2,000 children. It is expected to conclude a month. This will help us estimate the percentage of children who already have Covid antibodies, which is an indirect marker of previous infection. These findings will be useful in framing policy regarding vaccination for children, if launched in near future.” He added that this will help make necessary arrangements as medical experts believe that children may be at greater risk of infection during the third wave.

The sero survey will be conducted by a team from virology and school of public health under the supervision of GD Puri, dean (academics), PGIMER. Samples will be collected from three different areas of the city, including 10 slums, 10 sectors and 10 villages.

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32) will soon conduct sero surveys for population above the age of 18 years.