PGIMER to issue notices to private canteen vendors for unhygienic conditions

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research will be issuing notices to private canteen vendors for creating unhygienic conditions at staff canteen (lower and upper cafe) near Research Blocks A and B. Stagnant water in the canteen due to drainage blockage (HT Photo)

Since Saturday, the staff canteen (lower cafe), which operates 24 hours, has been overflowing due to a drain blockage resulting in stagnant water. This issue has persisted for the past six months and no concrete action has been taken yet. The canteen has a footfall of around 2,500.

Confirming the drain overflow, the deputy general manager of the canteen said, “The drain overflowed has resulted in stagnant water. We’ve brought up the issue multiple times, but no concrete action has been taken.”

He added that the upper cafe, where private vendors operate, disposes of waste material into the drainage system, contributing to the blockage.

PGI deputy director of administration Pankaj Rai conducted inspection of the canteen on Monday. He stated, “I’ve instructed the engineering department to address the issue immediately. Notices will also be sent to the private vendors. Furthermore, I’ll personally visit this canteen every Monday to ensure proper oversight.”