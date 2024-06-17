 Phagwara illegal tractor race: FIR lodged as 6 injured - Hindustan Times
Phagwara illegal tractor race: FIR lodged as 6 injured

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 17, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Police said Jaspal Singh, who was driving the tractor, three children and two others were injured in the accident. They are presently under medical observation.

A day after six persons, including three children, suffered injuries when a tractor lost control and overturned during an ‘illegal tractor race’ in Phagwara’s Dameli village, police registered an FIR on late Saturday night.

The race was being organised without any official permission.
The race was being organised without any official permission. (HT File)

The race was being organised without any official permission.

Police said Jaspal Singh, who was driving the tractor, three children and two others were injured in the accident. They are presently under medical observation.

Deputy superintendent of police Jaspreet Singh said police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 188 and 336 of the IPC against 12 persons. The accused have been have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, Tirth Singh, Deepa, Shamagarhia, panchayat member Dameli, Tanveer Singh, Meeka, Roopa, Buta, Bitta, Sukhdev Singh, Bachitra Singh and one unidentified person on the charges of organising a banned tractor race.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Phagwara illegal tractor race: FIR lodged as 6 injured
