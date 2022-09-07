Phogat death case: Key accused Sangwan, aide in police custody for two more days

: The police custody of Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, the prime accused in the alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, was on Tuesday extended by two days.

The duo was produced before the judicial magistrate after their custody ended on Tuesday. The police had sought four days custody. Sangwan and Singh were arrested on August 27 and remanded to ten-day police custody.

Phogat was seen partying with her PA Sangwan and his associate Singh at the Curlies’ restaurant in Anjuna before her death.

The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court heard at length the bail pleas filed by Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies’ restaurant, Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar, the two men who suppliers who had procured and sold recreational drug methamphetamine to Sangwan and Singh, which was later administered to Phogat. The order will be pronounced on Wednesday.

Sangwan and Singh have been charged with murder of the BJP leader and accused of forcibly administering the drug to her on the night she died.

Women commission seeks security for Sonali Phogat’s daughter

Nearly a fortnight after BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat’s death in Goa, Haryana State Commission for Women on Tuesday wrote to director general of police (DGP), demanding security for her 15-year-old daughter.

In her letter, commission’s chairperson Renu Bhatia said that after Phogat’s death, her daughter (Yashodhara) is the sole owner of her ancestoral property.

“After the death of her parents, it’s not only the obligation of her family to secure her, but also the responsibility of the Haryana police to do so. Till the murder probe is underway, security should be provided to her. For investigation purposes, she has to frequent places, so the police should accompany her,” the letter reads.