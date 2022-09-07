Phogat death case: Key accused Sangwan, aide in police custody for two more days
The duo, Sangwan and his aide, was produced before the judicial magistrate after their custody ended on Tuesday. Sangwan and Singh were arrested on August 27 and remanded to ten-day police custody.
: The police custody of Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, the prime accused in the alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, was on Tuesday extended by two days.
Phogat was seen partying with her PA Sangwan and his associate Singh at the Curlies’ restaurant in Anjuna before her death.
The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court heard at length the bail pleas filed by Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies’ restaurant, Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar, the two men who suppliers who had procured and sold recreational drug methamphetamine to Sangwan and Singh, which was later administered to Phogat. The order will be pronounced on Wednesday.
Sangwan and Singh have been charged with murder of the BJP leader and accused of forcibly administering the drug to her on the night she died.
Women commission seeks security for Sonali Phogat’s daughter
Nearly a fortnight after BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat’s death in Goa, Haryana State Commission for Women on Tuesday wrote to director general of police (DGP), demanding security for her 15-year-old daughter.
In her letter, commission’s chairperson Renu Bhatia said that after Phogat’s death, her daughter (Yashodhara) is the sole owner of her ancestoral property.
“After the death of her parents, it’s not only the obligation of her family to secure her, but also the responsibility of the Haryana police to do so. Till the murder probe is underway, security should be provided to her. For investigation purposes, she has to frequent places, so the police should accompany her,” the letter reads.
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
