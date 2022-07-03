Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Photographer held for kidnapping 12-year-old Chandigarh girl

The photographer was arrested on the complaint of the girl’s father, who alleged that the accused had been luring her with modelling assignments
The girl’s father alleged that the photographer had been pursuing his daughter to become a model and even called her to his studio. (HT)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 02:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A photographer was arrested for kidnapping a 12-year-old girl after luring her with modelling assignments.

The accused, identified as Satyam, 22, lives in Hallomajra, where he also runs a photo studio.

He was arrested on the complaint of a Hallomajra resident, who told the police that he had four children, including three daughters and one son. He said his youngest daughter, a student of Class 7 at a government school and aged 12, was missing from home since June 26, when he and his wife were away.

He alleged that Satyam had been pursuing his daughter to become a model and even called her to his studio. When he objected, the accused had threatened him.

After registering a kidnapping case, police rescued the girl and arrested the accused. He was produced before a court on Saturday and sent to two-day police custody.

