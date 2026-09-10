PIL filed in HC seeking regular DGP’s appointment in Punjab

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in Punjab and Haryana high court seeking appointment of a regular director general of police (DGP) in Punjab.

The petitioner stated that the UPSC panel has reportedly already been received by the state government and that a legal notice was sent on August 24 to the authorities concerned. But the government has not acted so far. (HT)

The petition by advocate Nikhil Thamman highlighted that Punjab has not had a regular DGP for more than the past four years, with the highest post in the state police force continuing under an additional charge arrangement.

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“..such a prolonged arrangement raises serious institutional concerns as an officer holding the post merely on additional charge may always remain in a potentially compromising position, lacking the institutional security and assured tenure contemplated for a regularly appointed DGP,” the petition claimed, adding that stable and independent leadership at the highest level of the police force is essential for maintaining the rule of law and public confidence in policing.

The PIL also referred to the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in Prakash Singh and others vs Union of India and subsequent orders of March 2019 in which the apex court had prescribed a procedure for selection of the state DGP through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) empanelment and had categorically held that there is no concept of an “acting” DGP.

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{{^usCountry}} The petitioner stated that the UPSC panel has reportedly already been received by the state government and that a legal notice was sent on August 24 to the authorities concerned. But the government has not acted so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petitioner stated that the UPSC panel has reportedly already been received by the state government and that a legal notice was sent on August 24 to the authorities concerned. But the government has not acted so far. {{/usCountry}}

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The matter was heard by the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor that fixed the next date of hearing on October 1 giving liberty to the state to file a response.